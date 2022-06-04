Police: Tires found slashed on at least two vehicles

A man said his vehicle tires were slashed overnight in the 3000 block of Olympia Drive, according to a police report.

At around 7:17 a.m. Friday, Police were dispatched to the area for a criminal mischief call. A male told officers his vehicle tires were slashed sometime at night.

According to the man, he parked his vehicle in his assigned parking space and found that both passenger-side tires and the rear driver’s-side tire were slashed, according to the report.

The man also told police that another vehicle parked next to his car had its driver’s-side tires and rear passenger-side tire slashed, according to the report.

The hood and driver’s side of the second vehicle also appeared to have been scratched or keyed, accordion to the report.

The incident is still under investigation.

Other reports

1400 block of Thomas Drive — At around 10:52 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area for a controlled substance call stating a 45-year-old man was on private property smoking a crack pipe and refused to leave, according to a police report.

Officers arrived and saw the man sitting on the ground on a business’s walkway. Dispatch informed officers that the male had an active criminal trespass warning at this specific business location.

A manager from the business told police they wanted to prosecute the man for coming back to the location, according to the report.

The man was placed under arrest for criminal trespass and four separate warrants, according to the report. The man was charged with a known criminal trespass citation.

1500 block of South Loop 288 — A man was arrested for theft at Walmart, according to a police report.

At around 4 p.m. Friday, officers arrived at the location where loss prevention employees showed police security footage of the suspect stealing items. The footage showed a 24-year-old man placing multiple items in a basket around the store. He then proceeded to the self-checkout and was seen putting items in bags without scanning them, according to the report.

The man told officers that he knew he didn’t have the money to purchase the items and said he planned to come back and pay for the items later, according to the report.

The man was arrested and charged with theft.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 393 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.