ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

See the top 5 most-searched summer travel destinations in the US

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnORx_0g0jTCLc00

(NEXSTAR) – With Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer behind us, travelers across the country are busy planning vacations, despite the skyrocketing cost of gas and eye-watering flight prices .

So what U.S. summer travel attractions are pandemic-weary Americans researching in 2022?

National parks and theme parks dominate the top five, according to Google:

1. Yellowstone National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWGKm_0g0jTCLc00
Old Faithful geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on June 11, 2019. – Old Faithful has erupted every 44 to 125 minutes since 2000. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Glacier National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3cgb_0g0jTCLc00
The mountain range and forest that surrounds Grinnell Glacier Lake in Montana’s Glacier National Park. (File/Getty)

3. Disney World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUSvo_0g0jTCLc00
In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, a view of fireworks, holiday lights and fanfare at Cinderella’s Castle during a taping of Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort on November 05, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

4. Lake Tahoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6xc0_0g0jTCLc00
A file photo shows a white sand beach around Lake Tahoe in the Serra Nevada Mountains, which straddle the border of California and Nevada. (Getty)

5. Hersheypark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTC8P_0g0jTCLc00
A view of an immersive amusement park experience with Pepsi Pop Star at Hersheypark on July 28, 2021 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Holiday weekend travel brings crowds, delays

If Memorial Day weekend itself was any sign of what’s to come for the summer of 2022, travel insurance might be worth considering.

U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday, or about 2% of their schedules, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines, usually among the top performers, had the worst record among major carriers with more than 800 canceled flights over the five-day span.

A national park site can lose NPS status: Here’s how that happens

“This was a chance for airlines to show that last summer’s delays would not be repeated this summer, and yet, it was not to be,” said Helane Becker, an analyst for banking firm Cowen. She blamed the disruptions on bad weather, air traffic control delays, airline crew members calling in sick, and long security lines at some airports.

“We expect a busy summer, and are concerned about the industry’s ability to handle the demand,” Becker said.

Various forecasts of high numbers of travelers over the weekend proved to be accurate. The Transportation Security Administration reported screening more than 11 million people at airport checkpoints from Thursday through Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Travel Destinations#Travel Insurance#National Parks Service#Americans#Daniel Slim Afp#Getty Images#Disney World#Cinderella#Disney Parks Presents
WSPA 7News

SCHP: Charleston deputy involved in collision that killed mother, daughters charged

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Tuesday announced that arrest warrants have been issued for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy involved in a Mother’s Day collision that left three people dead. According to SCHP, Deputy Emily Pelletier was traveling 73 miles per hour when she disregarded a […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Driver dead after SUV goes off road, flips

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver is dead after their SUV went off the road, hit an embankment and flipped according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened Sunday night on Hellams Road, approximately three miles north of Gray Court. The driver died at the scene. Their name has not yet been […]
GRAY COURT, SC
WSPA 7News

Driver involved in I-85 pursuit found dead in Lake Hartwell

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C./FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Investigators are working to identify a man found dead in Lake Hartwell after a chase and crash. Around 10:00 p.m. Monday, Franklin Co. Georgia deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on I-85 near mile marker 169 after they clocked the car traveling northbound at 125 mph. The car, […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

VP Harris to headline 2022 Blue Palmetto Dinner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff on Friday will attend a South Carolina Democratic Party event in Columbia. The Blue Palmetto Dinner is back in person for the first time since 2019. The event typically takes place the night before the South Carolina Democratic Convention begins. This year’s […]
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy