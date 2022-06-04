ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A cooler night ahead followed by a picture perfect Sunday

By Matt DiLoreto
mynbc5.com
 3 days ago

The wind diminishes overnight, and with dry air and clear skies, radiational cooling will take effect with temperatures falling to the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be spectacular with highs in the...

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/7 Tuesday morning forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert for late tomorrow night into Thursday morning for downpours/heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.Other advisories: High rip current risk today at NY beaches.Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with winds gusting to 30+ mph this afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s. Showers ease their way in late this afternoon (starting N&W) and linger through daybreak tomorrow with perhaps a downpour here and there. Any showers tomorrow morning give way to some sunshine and highs around 80.Looking Ahead: Another round of showers pushes through tomorrow night into Thursday morning. The main concern will be downpours that could lead to some flooding/flash flooding during the Thursday AM commute. For the remainder of the day, expect clearing skies with highs near 80. As for Friday, we'll see partly sunny skies and highs around 80.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Clear Skies#Picture Perfect
AccuWeather

Near-record heat to follow unofficial start to summer in mid-Atlantic

Residents across the Northeast who were forced to dodge showers and feisty thunderstorms during the first part of the Memorial Day weekend can finally replace umbrellas with sunscreen. A drier pattern has moved in with a surge of heat early this week, but forecasters say the summerlike temperatures will be cut short sooner rather than later in part of the region.
WASHINGTON, DC
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Showers with highs in the 60s. Showers will hang around for part of the day on Friday, but beautiful weather is expected through the weekend. Forecasters expect showers during the morning lasting into the early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Saturday and Sunday are expected to see...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy