BUFFALO -- The Arizona Coyotes are planning to use all seven of their picks in the first two rounds of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, general manager Bill Armstrong said. The Coyotes have three picks in the first round, beginning with No. 3. They also have No. 27, which they acquired from the Montreal Canadiens for forward Christian Dvorak on Sept. 4, and the Colorado Avalanche's first-round pick, which they acquired in the trade for goalie Darcy Kuemper on July 28. With the Avalanche still competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, that draft pick has yet to be determined.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO