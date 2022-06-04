Girl charged after posting threats against students at Coolidge Middle School

PHOENIX, Ill. (CBS) – A girl is charged after allegedly posting threats against students at her middle school, Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart said in a release on Saturday.

Dart said on June 2, police responded to a call of a school threat at Coolidge Middle School at the request of the Phoenix Police Department.

During the investigation, officers learned the girl made posts on social media including life-threatening images and messages about the students.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution for the students and teachers. Sheriff's K-9 Unit and Community Safety Team conducted a thorough check of the school.

Upon investigation, Police were able to identify the girl, Dart said.

Due to the seriousness of the incident, she was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct.