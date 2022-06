Inflation. It’s one of the financial buzzwords that has been mentioned in a lot of financial conversations lately. It also pops up when you’re out and about and businesses have raised their prices. In fact, lately inflation had an impact on prices at grocery stores, gas stations and retailers. Rod Lipka is a Financial Counselor and Educator with Lutheran Social Services South Dakota. Because you probably have a lot of questions about how inflation could affect your personal finances and investments, he’s here to help answer some of those questions and share some advice on what to do when it comes to protecting your cash.

