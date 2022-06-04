ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Virginia county moves, rededicates Confederate monuments

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia county recently rededicated two Confederate monuments after relocating them from a downtown courthouse lawn to make way for...

Eugene Duncan
2d ago

About time someone somewhere shows a bit of common sense by not destroying history. I don't think that because you take down a statue or something will make history not true or non existent.. You have have history for a reason to learn from the past either good or bad.

