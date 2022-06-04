Virginia county moves, rededicates Confederate monuments

A group of activists gathered in Charlottesville on Sunday to prepare for a march on Washington. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. In a former warehouse-turned-studio space in Charlottesville, a handful of people sat painting in color on printed signs. An image of two hands clasping each other is surrounded by endangered animals and the words "We rise – not just for you and me – stop MVP." That's the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which the organization ARTivism Virginia has fought against since it was founded in 2017 by Kay Ferguson.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO