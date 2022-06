PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the suspect jailed in connection to the brutal beating of a woman at a Cricket Wireless store Saturday evening in Phoenix. Police say 33-year-old Michael Cook attempted to rob the cellphone store near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. After punching and kicking a woman multiple times, he left the scene with stolen items. Court documents that Cook hit her approximately 13 times in the head and face and that as she was hit, she dropped her iPhone, and Cook picked it up. Police say the woman managed to escape Cook by running to a local business to call for help. She suffered a broken nose and needed stitches for a cut on her face.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO