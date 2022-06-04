Supervised injection sites in NYC have saved lives. But officials won't provide funds
By WNYC Radio
capeandislands.org
3 days ago
In late November, New York became the first city in the United States to allow overdose prevention centers where people can use illegal drugs under staff supervision. The two centers that opened have since intervened in more than 300 potentially fatal overdoses, but Caroline Lewis reports that so far, city and...
NEW YORK (PIX11)– Gov. Ron DeSantis, of Florida, is coming to New York City to speak at a conservative event in Chelsea Piers this weekend, but the community does not want the controversial politician to come to the Big Apple. In April, DeSantis signed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law banning classroom instruction about LGBTQ issues. Chelsea […]
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its June application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday signed gun reform bills passed by Democratic lawmakers last week banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, along with a series of other changes.
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is getting low marks from New York City residents, according to a new poll. Siena College Research Institute called 1,000 New Yorkers for the study. Web Extra: Click here to see the poll resultsTwenty-nine percent say Adams is doing an excellent or good job, but 64% rate his performance as fair or poor. On safety, 70% of city residents say they feel less safe now than before the pandemic. Most are also concerned they could be the victim of a crime. However, 76% say they are satisfied with the quality of life in their neighborhood.
NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will participate in her first debate Tuesday night as she campaigns to keep her job in the governor’s mansion. Hochul, a Democrat who has been in office for 10 months, is facing primary challenges from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, who like Hochul has stuck to mostly centrist positions, and New York City’s elected Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who is the most progressive candidate in the race.
When JLM Decorating hired Miguel Tapia to paint apartments in Manhattan and Brooklyn, they told him he would receive $800 in cash per week for his work. Instead, Tapia, who was born in the Dominican Republic, was paid about half that amount. He complained to his supervisor, Josafath Arias, who said the company will pay […]
The post Wage Theft Scheme Tied to Brooklyn Address Where 2,000 LLCs are Registered appeared first on Documented.
All New York City public school families regardless of income will receive $375 per child in food benefits to help cover the costs of meals from last summer during the pandemic —whether they attended summer school or not. The state began the rollout this month, with the retroactive benefit...
Former Westchester County executive-turned-gubernatorial hopeful Rob Astorino said on social media that there are secret migrant flights happening in Orange County. Astorino posted video on Twitter Sunday night claiming that it was a secret migrant flight captured at Stewart International Airport in the dead of night. Top Vidoes. He also...
The New York state Legislature has failed to pass three proposed laws that would have expanded the due process rights of parents in the child welfare system. Lawmakers worked throughout the weekend, past a June 2 deadline to send final bills to the governor’s desk. But they did not agree on laws that would have barred anonymous calls to the child maltreatment hotline, allowed parents to refuse postpartum drug tests, and strengthened parental rights to legal information.
If your office is where you live now, would you live in your old office?. I was born in Manhattan and lived much of my life in the Big Apple. I went to school on the Bowery and worked in office complexes that sat adjacent to storied destinations like Wall Street, Times Square, and Madison Square Park. I met sources for lunch and attended concerts and conferences that moved my career forward. But like many knowledge workers, in the wake of the pandemic, I’ve moved away from the concrete jungle and relocated to a small, rural town a few hours north of NYC.
The state legislature declined to pass a controversial bill that would have prohibited most evictions and made it harder to raise rents. The New York State Legislature has ended its legislative session without taking action on the proposed Good Cause eviction bill, a decision that was cheered by multifamily industry representatives who say it amounts to another form of rent control and will hinder rather than help create affordable housing and decried by housing advocates who say it will lead to higher rent hikes and homelessness.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ planned visit to Chelsea during Pride month for a conservative event to share “the Florida model and why it’s good for religious Americans” has some local LGBTQ Democratic politicans fuming.
It might be a testament to how outrageously expensive apartments in New York City have become when households earning $75,000 and more per year qualify for government housing assistance. But that’s the case for a newly built affordable housing development in Manhattan that requires residents to have annual household incomes ranging from $75,429 to $215,150.
$3 million loan repayment grants provided by the state’s Doctors Across New York program. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced more than $3 million in total loan forgiveness grants for 26 physicians who commit to continue serving the public hospital system. The 26 physicians – with specialties ranging from pediatrics, psychiatry and emergency medicine – currently practice at NYC Health + Hospitals. The physicians will receive up to $40,000 per year for up to three years to help cover their loans for medical school. The hospital system raised awareness and supported doctors in the program application process to increase New Yorkers’ access to care.
Fourteen miles off the coast of New York, vast fields of offshore wind turbines will soon be installed in the Atlantic Ocean. Spurred by a recent $4.37 billion federal auction of more than 488,000 acres of offshore leases in the New York Bight, these wind farms will help New York realize its 2019 mandate to generate 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
That was the reaction of a woman sitting in her car, in traffic, near a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital when she saw cops racing toward the building Wednesday afternoon. Such is life in America today. A devastatingly somber look at our 21st Century society. Another sick, twisted human being armed with...
NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
The outspoken owner of a popular Long Island City restaurant has announced that he plans to run for state Senate. Josh Bowen, who owns John Brown Smokehouse at 27-20 40th Ave., made the announcement Thursday saying he is running for the District 59 senate seat because he is upset by a radical move toward socialism and wants to see New York City return to greatness.
