ByHeart CEO discusses solutions to the fragile baby formula supply chain

 3 days ago

By now, you're probably aware of the baby formula shortage that's resulted in empty grocery shelves and anxious parents across the country. But that may be changing soon. Earlier today, Abbott Nutrition, one of the few baby formula manufacturers in the U.S. and the company whose voluntary recall in February contributed...

Reuters

Panasonic evaluating choices of U.S. state for battery plant

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp (6752.T), which makes batteries for electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.O), is evaluating which U.S. state it will choose as the site for a new battery plant, a top executive said on Friday. "We've been making various considerations, but we are starting...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Supply Chain Strategy Collides With Logistical Reality

The nature of globalization is changing. Supply chains are challenged – from tariffs to the pandemic, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The strategy recommendation is resiliency through diversification. The logistics are incredibly complex. We will look at some of the top factors driving this change. Contents. Tariffs, Russia...
GAS PRICE
pymnts.com

AP Automation Helps Companies Head off Supply Chain Disruptions

Accounts payable (AP) automation is helping companies do much more than accelerate payments. Businesses that initially perceived the technology as a temporary necessity have rapidly come to embrace it as a strategic, multipronged tool for the long term. AP digitization helps them reduce friction and operational costs, heading off supply chain disruptions and improving customer retention.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Safety Medical Devices-Focused Retractable Tech Cuts Its Workforce

Retractable Technologies Inc RVP has reduced its workforce by approximately 16% due to the substantial completion of its facility expansion efforts and the completion of U.S. government orders to provide its products for COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The staff reduction primarily affects its production, operations, and logistics departments. The reduction will...
HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Turning supply chain chaos into profitable business

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. —Manufacturers have generally weathered the past two years of disruption and now are shifting into future-proofing their businesses, incorporating better visibility and supply chain control. That is one of the takeaways from Fictiv’s seventh annual State of Manufacturing report. Released Monday at the Gartner Supply...
ELECTRONICS
AFP

US VP Harris announces migration funds as Mexico snubs Americas summit

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced a fresh $1.9 billion in private sector funding to boost jobs in hopes of reducing migration from Central America, at a Latin America summit in Los Angeles snubbed by the leaders of Mexico and other affected countries. Harris also announced the creation of the "Central American Service Corps" funded through US aid to mentor young people.
U.S. POLITICS
Cheddar News

Robots Are all the Rage as Factories Struggle With Labor Shortage

As if electric vehicles, space exploration, and social media platforms weren't enough for the headline-grabbing billionaire, Elon Musk tweeted Thursday that Tesla's prototype for a human-like robot, called Optimus, could be functioning within the next few months and that the company plans to push back its annual "AI Day" to line up with the announcement.
ENGINEERING
Sourcing Journal

How Lightspeed’s Updates Serve Brands and Buyers

Click here to read the full article. “We saw an enormous opportunity to transform how retailers work with their brands,” Lightspeed CEO JP Chauvet said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Affirm x Stripe, Bolt Lays Off 250 After ABG LawsuitHow Resale Tech Startup Recurate Plans to Spend $14M Series ARetail Tech: Klarna Cuts 10% of Workforce, Walmart Commits to RFID, GreyOrange Raises $110 MillionBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

IBM exec: Every day in the supply chain has a black swan

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — After a discussion about the theory of black swans in markets — in which a development occurs in spite of enormous mathematical odds, like a black swan being hatched — Joseph Berti told an audience at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium that their industry has a black swan daily.
ECONOMY
HIT Consultant

Insilico Medicine Raises $60M, Launches AI-powered Drug Discovery Robotics Laboratory

– Insilico Medicine, an NYC-based clinical-stage end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company raises $60 million in Series D financing from a syndicate of global investors with expertise in investing in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. – Insilico is also launching a new state-of-the-art robotics lab and fully robotic...
ENGINEERING
Benzinga

AgroFresh Opens New Innovation Center In Chile

AgroFresh Solutions Inc AGFS has launched a new global innovation center in Rancagua, Chile. The new center will be staffed by researchers and operations teams and will support growers, packers, shippers, and retailers throughout Latin America. The center will provide operational and technical support services and post-harvest solutions. In addition,...
WORLD
Popculture

Ham Recall Issued

This weekend, a recall was issued for ham products sold in the U.K. According to the British government's Food Standards Agency (FSA), the Glensallagh Glazed and Grilled American Style Cajun Shaved Ham both contain undeclared wheat. This poses a serious risk to people with a gluten allergy or intolerance. Glensallagh...
FOOD SAFETY
technologynetworks.com

Dotmatics Strengthens Leadership Team as it Continues To Invest in Organization Capabilities and Accelerate Growth

Dotmatics, a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, today announced the addition of Larry Samuelson as Chief Legal Officer and Neil Frye as Chief People Officer. The appointments further bolster the company’s executive team as the company extends the reach of its research and data solutions globally.
BUSINESS
cryptobriefing.com

Israel’s Prominent VC Pitango Launches First Labs Investment DAO

Top web2 VC Pitango has launched First Labs, a thesis-driven web3 lab designed to bridge the traditional economy and web3. Israel’s leading venture capital firm, Pitango operates seed and early venture fund Pitango First. The latter has now masterminded First Labs, which incorporates Israel’s first investment DAO to support the needs of Web3 investors, entrepreneurs and developers.
BUSINESS
foodsafetynews.com

National action needed to implement food safety strategy

The implementation of a new global food safety strategy will be a challenge, according to a member of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Technical Advisory Group on Food Safety. Yongning Wu, from the China National Center for Food Safety Risk Assessment, said countries are at different stages with their...
FOOD SAFETY

