Iga Świątek had the best reaction to meeting soccer legend Robert Lewandowski after her French Open win

By Robert Zeglinski
 3 days ago
At only 21-years-old, Polish tennis star and current world No. 1 Iga Świątek might have a bright career ahead of her.

Świątek (-800) beat Coco Gauff to win the French Open on Saturday and claimed a second title in three years at Roland-Garros. With that kind of resume at her age, it’s certainly fair to say she’s established some staying power in the tennis world.

Another Grand Slam title aside, it seems like nothing could’ve prepared Świątek for the surprise that waited for her moments after her win: She met Polish soccer superstar/legend Robert Lewandowski — who was in attendance as her fan — immediately after the victory.

How awesome. A long-time Polish legend in Lewandowski congratulates an up-and-coming Polish legend in Świątek — now the first Polish tennis player in history to win two Grand Slam titles. Does it get any better than that?

As it turns out: Yes! Check out Świątek’s reaction, who is, again, one of the best tennis players alive, upon meeting Polish soccer royalty:

Look at those smiles. Amazing. There are few things better in sports than two talented people from the same country being huge fans of one another.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

