Texas State

This video of Texas catcher Mary Iakopo drilling a foul ball off ESPN's camera is too good

By Tyler Nettuno
 3 days ago
It won’t count on the scoreboard, unfortunately, but Mary Iakopo was a part of one of the most unlikely moments of the college softball postseason on Saturday.

The catcher for the Texas Longhorns softball team was up to bat in the bottom of the first with her team trailing the Oklahoma Sooners, 2-1, in a postseason edition of the Red River Rivalry. After taking a ball, Iakopo drilled a shot down the third-base line that couldn’t quite stay fair.

But as the ball sailed through the Oklahoma City sky, it was set on a collision course with one of ESPN’s cameras that was situated in the outfield. It hit the camera squarely in the lens in an impressive feat of precision that must have certainly scared the life out of the operator.

Was this insane shot purely a function of luck that probably couldn’t be replicated even with hundreds of attempts? Sure. Was it awesome? Absolutely. Are we going to pretend Iakopo did it on purpose just to show off? You bet.

