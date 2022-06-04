Draymond Green's rebounding amongst the few player props to bet on in Warriors - Celtics Game 2

Did Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals deliver a thrilling finish or what?

It looked as though the Boston Celtics’ initial struggles to defend Steph Curry in the opening quarter was the sign of a long night ahead of them. But they recovered and put together an impressive 40-16 fourth quarter to surprise the NBA world and earn a Game 1 victory.

The Golden State Warriors surely need to bounce back on Sunday, but will they? Or will Jayson Tatum and the Celtics deliver another blow to the Warriors’ championship hopes?

We take a look at which players could make a difference on Sunday and which of their props to bet on ahead of Game 2.

All odds via Tipico Sportsbook.

Draymond Green - Over 7.5 Rebounds (-140)

(Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

Draymond Green was not great on offense in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He shot just 2 of 12 from the field, missed free throws, failed to make a three and was a part of the late-game lineup that gave up the lead and a 17-0 run before falling at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Will he be better on that end in Game 2? Probably. I’m not willing to bet on it, though.

I am willing to place a wager on him grabbing a gang of rebounds, which he did quite well in Game 1. Green snagged 11 in the opening loss, which was the first time he’d reached double-digits in the rebounding department since the conference semifinals.

He’ll play as hard as ever to avoid an 0-2 hole and it’ll result in a concerted effort on the boards. Take the over.

Derrick White - Over 9.5 Points (-127)

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

This “New Dad Energy” is serving Derrick White and the Boston Celtics quite well at this point in time. Since White’s return to the lineup during the conference finals following the birth of his son, Hendrix, he’s been everything that Boston has needed on both ends of the court.

White has scored in double-figures in four of the last five games, reaching more than 20 points in two of those contests. While it’s hard to expect that he’ll make six threes again, as he did in Game 1, I do find it easy to bet on him scoring 10 or more.

Klay Thompson - Under 3.5 Threes

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

It feels weird to bet against Klay Thompson making threes, so I’m not going to do so. He hasn’t been the Klay that we used to know, but that’s expected given this is his first season back since 2019 when he suffered his first injury.

But even with how hit-or-miss Thompson has been this year, he is shooting 40 percent from three during the playoffs on 3.5 makes per game. That includes at least one game in each series in which he’s made four or more shots from beyond the arc. He’s due for one of those performances in Game 2.

Robert Williams - Over 6.5 Points (-135)

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

First off, shout out to the Time Lord for playing through some obvious knee pain. His presence at the rim on both ends of the court was stellar in Game 1, recording four blocks and going 4/4 from the field on offense. And that’s about all the Celtics should be asking of Williams at this point.

So long as his surgically repaired knee is healthy enough to play minutes, he’ll continue to be a clean-up guy on the offensive glass, while also presenting a lob threat once his teammates get downhill. If the minutes are there, he should easily walk into seven or more points.

