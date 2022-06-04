Red Stars' Mallory Pugh showed off sly dribbling skills to score sick goal against Reign

The Chicago Red Stars have been one of the better teams in the NWSL for a little while now. And the 2022 season has treated them no differently. As we approach the near-third month of this year’s campaign, Chicago sits in a healthy third place overall in the league. In other words, they sit from their usual perfect striking distance.

Thanks to Mallory Pugh, everyone got another excellent glimpse of the Red Stars’ ongoing prowess on Saturday afternoon.

With Chicago and the Reign tied near the end of the first half, Pugh made an incredibly deft dribble in the final third of the field. We’ll let her right leg tell the rest of the story:

Oh my goodness. Professional defenders simply do not miss slides like that. It only takes someone with Pugh’s ability to make that happen.

The Red Stars would win 1-0 on the strength of Pugh’s goal. Don’t mind us: We’ll keep Pugh’s subtle dribble to the side on replay.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).