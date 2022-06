The NBA Finals are going on and it's arguably the most intense time of the season, with both the teams that have made it trying desperately to win and clinch the championship. The Warriors and Celtics are currently knotted at 1-1 with the series going back to Boston, and while things were amicable between the two teams before the series began, it has quickly become quite testy.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO