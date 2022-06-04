ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

How 49ers can replace C Alex Mack

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKpjT_0g0jCkd300

Alex Mack’s retirement left a sizable hole in the middle of the 49ers’ offensive line.

The team did little to address the center position in free agency and the draft, leaving them somewhat handcuffed at one of the offensive line’s most important positions with training camp quickly approaching. Having a quality center is vital not only for blocking, but for calling out protections and building a good rapport with quarterback Trey Lance.

San Francisco has leaned heavily on proven veterans at center over the last three years with Weston Richburg and Alex Mack. Now they may need to find a less-experienced answer internally.

Here are the internal options and a couple free agents still available:

Jake Brendel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZZGJ_0g0jCkd300
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Brendel has played just 250 snaps since joining the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys. He was on the 49ers’ roster last year as Mack’s backup and played in just six snaps all season. He’s played in 166 snaps at center in his career which may make him the frontrunner for the starting job going into camp.

Keaton Sutherland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkgkP_0g0jCkd300
(AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Sutherland doesn’t have much experience at center, but he did play 17 snaps there for the Bengals last season with mixed results in a small sample size. His only other NFL action came as an undrafted rookie in 2019 with the Dolphins. In three games for Miami he played 93 total snaps, swapping between both guard spots.

Daniel Brunskill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYjnz_0g0jCkd300
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers may need Brunskill at one of the guard spots depending on how their battles at left and right guard play out. He’s seen a ton of time at right guard over the last couple seasons, but Brunskill also played 546 snaps at center for San Francisco in 2020. It was a mixed bag with him manning the middle and the 49ers would probably prefer him at right guard if he’s on the starting line. He may wind up being their best option at C though.

Dohnovan West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zeBw_0g0jCkd300
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

West was a player some analysts believed the 49ers could pick sometime in the middle of Day 3 of the draft. He wound up going undrafted and the 49ers snagged the ASU alum as a UDFA. The 6-4, 300-pound lineman is the only listed center on the 49ers’ roster after succeeding there during his last two seasons with the Sun Devils. A rookie starting at center seems like a long shot for San Francisco, but it wouldn’t be a huge shock if West emerges as the best player at the position.

Nick Zakelj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bh93H_0g0jCkd300
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The 49ers selected Zakelj in the sixth round out of Fordham where the 6-5, 316-pounder spent his four-year career at left tackle. A transition to the interior won’t be easy, and probably won’t allow Zakelj to compete for the job in 2022. There’s a nastiness and edge to his game though that could make him well-suited for life on the interior over the long-term.

Jason Poe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGUFM_0g0jCkd300
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers list Poe, an undrafted rookie from Mercer, at 6-1, 300 pounds. That size will limit his positional versatility some in the pros, but he’s succeeded at every level he’s played. He should get a shot at center even if his long-term future may be at guard or fullback.

JC Tretter, free agent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JiZiP_0g0jCkd300
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The free agent pool in early June isn’t very deep, but Tretter is the clear-cut best FA option available. The 31-year-old was a full-time starter for Cleveland over the last five years where he excelled as a pass blocker and acquitted himself well as a run blocker. His skill set and experience in a Shanahan-like offense in Cleveland make him the ideal fit for San Francisco.

Billy Price, free agent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMn8K_0g0jCkd300
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Price was a first-round pick of the Bengals out of Ohio State just four years ago. His performance in Cincinnati was so lackluster though that he didn’t make it through his rookie contract with the club. Price spent last season with the Giants where he had his best season as a pro, even though that bar hadn’t been set very high. The 49ers would likely exhaust all internal options first before adding a player like Price. At this point though he’s probably the second-best free agent behind Tretter.

Matt Skura, free agent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItfSs_0g0jCkd300
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

To find the appeal with Skura we have to go back to 2019 when he was the starting center for the Baltimore Ravens. That year was his best as a pro before he got hurt in Week 12. He’s struggled since then though, spending some time at tackle for Baltimore in 2020 before joining the Dolphins last year and having a dreadful year at left guard. If San Francisco wants a veteran with experience in a run-heavy offense, Skura makes some sense, but his on-field ups and downs over the last two years make him a pretty significant risk.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

John Lynch Turned Down Huge Offer: NFL World Reacts

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch had a chance to leave the organization for more money this offseason. According to reports, Lynch was offered $15 million to leave the 49ers for a broadcasting role with Amazon. However, he turned it down. Now, we know why. Lynch revealed that he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Ezekiel Elliott 'something to prove', Tolbert update, trade for backup QB?

The Cowboys’ third set of OTA sessions is about to kick off, and injuries will likely start to creep into the picture as practices get more intense and recovery time starts to shrink. The injury bug has already affected a few players. In this edition of News and Notes, we hear how one of the team’s weapons is planning to come back from his 2021 injury, we get an update on when one rookie may return from a hamstring issue, we look at another rookie learning two positions just in case of an injury this season, we examine who needs to step up as a veteran pass-catcher continues his rehab, and we explore the team’s overall depth with an eye toward adding emergency depth (especially at quarterback and wide receiver, with a veteran trade target named for each spot).
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Suns likely to move on from key starter

The Phoenix Suns are coming off the heels of a disappointing playoff exit, and major changes may be in the works. One of those changes may involve starting center Deandre Ayton. Ayton, a former first overall pick, is poised to become a restricted free agent this offseason. According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, it is “more likely than not” that Ayton is moved during the offseason, especially if Phoenix is able to find an appealing sign-and-trade opportunity.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Weston Richburg
The Spun

Russell Wilson Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of many active players that feels Colin Kaepernick deserves another NFL chance. The two were a part of some epic NFC West battles in the early-to-mid 2010s. And just a couple years ago, Russ went on-record that Kaepernick still had the skills to play at the highest level.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Ravens#Free Agents#American Football#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr gave seal of approval before Raiders worked out Colin Kaepernick ‘I think he’d be great’

It’s been a couple weeks since the Raiders hosted Colin Kaepernick for a workout. They have four quarterbacks on the roster currently and none are named Kaepernick. When the reports came out that Kaepernick was getting a workout in Las Vegas, some wondered how this affected Derek Carr. Whether he was onboard with it and if the team ran it by him ahead of time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy