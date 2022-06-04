Boone County, Mo., prosecutor found dead inside home Saturday

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Saturday night, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at West 9th Street and South Kentucky Avenue on a vehicle that had run a red light. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Drake Lee Stetzenbach, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. There, Stetzenbach provided a breath sample that showed his BAC was above 0.08. Stetzenbach was issued a Uniform Traffic Ticket with a court date and released to a sober driver.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO