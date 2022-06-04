ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Boone County, Mo., prosecutor found dead inside home Saturday

By Nick Sloan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) --- Boone County, Mo., Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead inside his home on Saturday morning. The Columbia Police Department said they were notified of a...

Columbia Missourian

Boone County Sheriff's Office investigating death of Columbia attorney

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Columbia attorney, Steven Wyse, according to Capt. Brian Leer. Wyse was a criminal defense attorney and also handled personal injury and civil rights cases based on his website. He founded the Wyse Law Firm in 2002. The firm's office is located in downtown Columbia.
Sedalia Man Wanted on Six Warrants Runs From Police

On Sunday morning, Sedalia Police recognized a wanted subject walking in the street near the intersection of West 14th Street and South Kentucky Avenue. When the officer attempted to detain him, he fled on foot. He was shortly after taken into custody, and the subject's warrants were confirmed. He had...
Sedalia police seek burglary suspects, release surveillance photos

The Sedalia Police Department asked for the public's help to identify two suspects from a recent burglary. The burglary happened on May 23 at 3:10 am at a business in Sedalia. Police did not specify which business it was but did say in a post on Facebook that the two people in the pictures caused a large amount of property damage.
Police recover WWI airplane parts stolen last year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After almost a year of investigating, police have located parts of rare World War I engines that were stolen from a hotel parking lot. Kansas City police announced Tuesday that detectives from Shoal Creek and Lexington, Missouri found the parts buried in brush that was being cleared out by the Lexington Public Works Department.
Eldon woman killed in rollover crash on Route Y in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Eldon woman is dead after a rollover crash Monday night on Route Y in Morgan County. The crash happened just before 6:24 p.m. north of Brendal Boulevard, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 27-year-old Abagail B. Yoder rolled over after the car left The post Eldon woman killed in rollover crash on Route Y in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four Sedalians Injured in US 65 Wreck

Four Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2018 Toyota, driven by 53-year-old Vasiliy I. Popa of Sedalia, was on US 65 and slowing down to turn on right Route H just after 9 a.m., when the Toyota was struck from behind by a southbound 2010 Ford, driven by 47-year-old Andy R. Schlaback of Sweet Springs.
Another Algoa Correctional Center inmate dies

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Corrections says a second inmate at Algoa Correctional Center has died in less than a week. According to a release, 44-year-old Ronnie Whiteside was pronounced dead Saturday, June 4 at 11:57 PM. Whiteside was serving a seven-year sentence for third-degree domestic assault...
Jefferson City man, woman arrested on drug charges in Moniteau County

A man and woman from Jefferson City are arrested on drug charges in Moniteau County. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported seeing a suspicious vehicle parked near their home on Sweetwater Road last Wednesday. When deputies arrived on scene, the driver got out of the vehicle. Deputies say he had a suspended driver’s license and appeared to be intoxicated.
Two Arrested In Pettis County for Animal Neglect

Two Pettis County women were arrested for animal neglect on Sunday evening. According to a facebook post by Sheriff Brad Anders, “this has been an ongoing issue for the past year, and the Sheriffs Office has attempted to utilize several resources in an attempt to address the issue. However, all attempts have been met with negative results.”
Sedalia Police Reports For June 6, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Saturday night, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at West 9th Street and South Kentucky Avenue on a vehicle that had run a red light. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Drake Lee Stetzenbach, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. There, Stetzenbach provided a breath sample that showed his BAC was above 0.08. Stetzenbach was issued a Uniform Traffic Ticket with a court date and released to a sober driver.
Columbia Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

Columbia Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 10 block of South 10th Street just before 1:00 AM CDT Sunday, June 5. Upon arriving, officers found evidence that shots had been fired. While working the scene police learned that two males with apparent gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital by private vehicles with non-life-threatening injuries.
JCMO family loses home to fire

Five people are left homeless by a Jefferson City house fire. The fire broke out Friday in the 200 block of Capitol Court. The house was heavily damaged but no one was hurt. The Fire Marshal’s office is helping with the investigation.
Man killed in I-44 crash in Franklin County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a crash in Franklin County Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 before Highway 50. A 2018 International Harvester was stopped in the right lane due to a crash ahead when a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country hit the rear right side of the Harvester. The driver of the Chrysler, Belayneh Lakew, was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 62.
Children hurt in Audrain County three-wheeler crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A teen girl and a four-year-old were hurt Sunday afternoon in an Audrain County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 15-year-old girl crashed a Honda three-wheeler into a parked boat in the 17000 block of Route FF at 12:40 p.m. A four-year-old boy was riding as a passenger on the three-wheeler, the patrol said, and was thrown from it in the crash.
