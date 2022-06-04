ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Absecon man charged in Atlantic City stabbing

By Lynda Cohen
 4 days ago
An Absecon man is in jail after he allegedly stabbed a man during a fight in Atlantic City.

Police were called to Florida and Atlantic avenues at 5:35 Friday morning for a fight, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Officer Thomas Gilardi found a 23-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to the report.

The man, whose name was not released, was treated at the scene and then taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus.

Gilardi found that the suspect left in a gray sedan possibly headed to Pleasantville, Aristizabal said. Pleasantville police were notified, and found the vehicle about a half-hour later.

Luis Sanchez and Wilkin Jimenez were questioned.

The investigation determined that Sanchez, 33, stabbed the victim. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Jimenez, 37, of Pleasantville, was found to have been involved in the initial fight. He was charged with simple assault and released on a summons.

The Atlantic County jail does not release mugshots under a previous order by the former prosecutor.

