Betty Jo Rhea, Rock Hill’s Mayor from 1986-1997, passed away today, June 6, at the age of 91. We extend our sincere condolences to Betty Jo’s family and all who loved her. Rhea’s interest in politics began when she first volunteered to teach swimming at the Worthy Girls Camp and was asked by then Parks & Recreation department director to serve on Rock Hill’s Parks & Recreation Commission. She served a total of nine years, three of those as chair, attending a number of City Council meetings in order to become a more informed citizen.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO