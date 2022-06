I understand that there is a vocal minority utilizing the megaphone of social media to oppose the K-Junction Solar Project. I personally stand with Mr. Larry Blum who wrote in recently, and with his legal right to utilize his land as he sees fit. In addition, I stand with UNL's economic impact study that shows that the economic gain to our community would be exponentially larger than any agricultural loss as a result of this project ($31mil in labor wages gained vs. $560k lost, $184mil in output gained vs. $3mil output lost).

YORK, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO