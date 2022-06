BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Justice Beryl Levine, the first woman appointed to the North Dakota Supreme Court, has died. She was 86. Levine died Saturday at her home in San Mateo, California, with her family by her side, son David Levine said Monday. Beryl Levine had suffered a serious hip injury from a fall last week and her health declined, her son said.

