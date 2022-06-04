ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Smart Reveals How Special His Bond With Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Is: "My Mom Passed; They Flew All The Way To Dallas To The Funeral. That Was For Real. It Wasn't No Tactic. It Was Nothing."

By Orlando Silva
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics are playing the 2022 NBA Finals, trying to win the championship for the first time in 14 years against one of the biggest dynasties the NBA has seen in recent times. The C's aren't afraid of anything. They easily handled the Brooklyn Nets, had to work hard to...

Jayson Tatum’s girlfriend: Ella Mai

Jayson Tatum is one of the most exciting young superstars in the NBA. He’s a corner piece of the Boston Celtics franchise and is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career. When it comes to his dating life, he’s been in numerous relationships over the last few years. We’ve all seen his adorable young son Deuce, who Tatum had when he was just 19-years-old with his ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell. However, the Celtics standout has been dating British R&B singer Ella Mai since. With that being said, we’re taking an in-depth look at Jayson Tatum’s girlfriend Ella Mai.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka drops truth bomb on harsh reality of Draymond Green’s non-ejection in Game 2

Game 2 of the Finals series between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors ended in a blowout in favor of the Dubs. However, the game was marred by a little controversy surrounding Jaylen Brown and Draymond Green. In the second quarter, both men were entangled after a foul call. Things got a little chippy, as Brown took offense to Green’s legs being on him.
Surprising fan attends Game 2 of NBA Finals

There is nothing unusual about seeing celebrities or other notable figures in attendance at the NBA Finals. Still, it was a bit surprising to see one particular figure in attendance at Game 2 on Sunday. Eagle-eyed viewers watching Game 2 on Sunday noticed Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive sitting courtside...
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Marcus Smart
Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
Gary Payton Shuts Down Narrative That Kobe Bryant Was 'Selfish': “If Kobe Was Selfish And All That, Why Would He Always Go To The Veterans And Ask Them What Can He Do To Get Better. Selfish Players Don’t Do That.”

Kobe Bryant made a strong impression even before he made it to the NBA. The Black Mamba was seen as one of the best young players in the US before the 1996 NBA draft, which granted him workouts with some interesting teams. In the end, the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Bryant on draft night, starting a great relationship.
Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows Off His Sons In Epic Vacation Photo

Giannis Antetokounmpo was unable to capture his second straight title this year. Still, the NBA superstar isn't letting his shortcomings on the court get in the way of a good time with his family. This weekend, the Greek Freak went viral for posting this wholesome vacation photo to the Twitter...
Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks
Warriors guard throws shade at Al Horford

One Golden State Warriors player is not even pretending to be civil with the opposition right now. Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Warriors guard Chris Chiozza was asked to provide his list of the top five Florida Gators players of all-time. Chiozza, who attended Florida himself, named Jason Williams, Mike Miller, Bradley Beal, Joakim Noah, and Chandler Parsons.
Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick Returning To Professional Basketball

The NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are currently going on. However, some big news was reported about former NBA star Michael Beasley. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he will sign with the Shanghai Sharks. Beasley has played for many teams including the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
Deandre Ayton Is Reportedly Done With The Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons Could Sign Him This Summer

Deandre Ayton's future has been a matter of great speculation ever since it became clear that the Phoenix Suns are unlikely to offer him a max extension. The center's stock in Phoenix has fallen even further since, especially after his heated interaction with Head Coach Monty Williams, who isn't Ayton's biggest fan, on the sidelines during the Suns' embarrassing loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
