Jayson Tatum had himself a first half to remember in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and he made sure it stays immortalized in Boston Celtics history. Tatum was scorching hot in the first half, pouring in 21 points and five threes, a far cry from the 12 points he had in the first contest. The Celtics star has proven himself time and again in this postseason run, putting up big-time scoring performances just like this one.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO