UFC strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz has credited her first win in six fights to former Octagon rival Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Kowalkiewicz got her hand raised for the first time in over four years after submitting Felice Herrig at UFC Vegas 56 last night. The 36-year-old locked in a rear naked choke towards the end of round two, and after feeling the tap from Herrig, got to her knees and broke down in tears.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO