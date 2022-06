In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Patrice Bergeron was named the winner of the Selke Trophy for a record-setting fifth time on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, both Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk underwent shoulder surgeries this past Friday and are expected to miss the start of the 2022-23 season. In other news, David Krejci is taking some time to decide on his future and hasn’t ruled out an NHL return. Last but not least, speculation is continuing to swirl over what lies ahead for general manager Don Sweeney as well as head coach Bruce Cassidy.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO