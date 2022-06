A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle late last night in Horry County. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Kings Road near Queens Road about one mile north of Myrtle Beach when a 2002 GMC Yukon traveling north hit a person who was in the roadway. The GMC driver was alone in the vehicle and was not hurt. No additional information is currently available.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO