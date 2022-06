The Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves boasting more accolades from former stars who stood out in Kinnick Stadium throughout their careers. Former Hawkeyes tight end Dallas Clark and offensive tackle Robert Gallery have been nominated for the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame. The two overlapped for a couple of years at the beginning of the 2000s and were integral parts on offense contributing to the Hawkeyes’ success. Clark transitioned from linebacker to tight end, while Gallery made the move from tight end to offensive tackle. Those moves illustrate the success Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz has had at developing players...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO