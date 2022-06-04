ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area-Based Indigenous Rights Group Shows Support For Tenants Displaced By University

By Henry Astor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentatives from Poor Magazine along with student allies rallied at the entrance of Broadway Hall Saturday afternoon. With drums, incense, and calling cards in hand, members and allies of Poor Magazine, an Indigenous and working class-focused media organization based in Oakland, CA, approached the check-in desk at Broadway Residence Hall with...

