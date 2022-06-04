Bay Area-Based Indigenous Rights Group Shows Support For Tenants Displaced By University
By Henry Astor
Bwog
3 days ago
Representatives from Poor Magazine along with student allies rallied at the entrance of Broadway Hall Saturday afternoon. With drums, incense, and calling cards in hand, members and allies of Poor Magazine, an Indigenous and working class-focused media organization based in Oakland, CA, approached the check-in desk at Broadway Residence Hall with...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its June application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Some Bronx residents say that they are unhappy the New York Junior Tennis League got permission to build a 13-space parking lot inside Crotona Park. The lot was approved in March of 2021. While the players are happy, some Bronx residents think this puts them at a parking disadvantage. The...
This is one article in a series produced in partnership with the Aspen Institute’s Weave: The Social Fabric Project, spotlighting educators, mentors and local leaders who see community as the key to student success. See all of the profiles. Long before he arrived in the U.S. at age 16 with just $20 in his pocket […]
BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — A Brooklyn nanny dreamed of finishing college for over 30 years, and this year she is walking across that stage with her diploma. Lyn Thomas, of East Flatbush, said when she wants something she never gives up. That includes her dream of college. She got her GED at 48, and now at […]
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- When it comes to describing Brooklyn High School’s Class of 2022, Principal Brian Hare said the students were a resilient bunch. “We’ve learned a lot about how kids overcome difficulties,” Hare said. “This is really going to be our first kind of group after COVID. We’ve seen their ability to adapt to new situations and new environments.
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK)– ranked among the top two cancer hospitals in the country in adult and pediatric oncology– and New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) have announced the planned opening of a new center in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Flatbush in early 2023. The...
The state legislature declined to pass a controversial bill that would have prohibited most evictions and made it harder to raise rents. The New York State Legislature has ended its legislative session without taking action on the proposed Good Cause eviction bill, a decision that was cheered by multifamily industry representatives who say it amounts to another form of rent control and will hinder rather than help create affordable housing and decried by housing advocates who say it will lead to higher rent hikes and homelessness.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A report of a potential shooting plot aboard a Manhattan ferry, overheard by the sister of Mayor Eric Adams, prompted an NYPD response to the area in what remains an ongoing investigation. Officers responded at around 3 p.m. Sunday to a New York water taxi...
Associated Supermarket Group (ASG) welcomed the fifth Hamdan family-owned supermarket to its 250+ retail network. Met Fresh’s new location, in Bed-Stuy neighborhood in Brooklyn, arrives at a time when the population has increased, and the area lacked an extensive selection of high-quality food at competitive pricing, said ASG. Met...
It might be a testament to how outrageously expensive apartments in New York City have become when households earning $75,000 and more per year qualify for government housing assistance. But that’s the case for a newly built affordable housing development in Manhattan that requires residents to have annual household incomes ranging from $75,429 to $215,150.
The outspoken owner of a popular Long Island City restaurant has announced that he plans to run for state Senate. Josh Bowen, who owns John Brown Smokehouse at 27-20 40th Ave., made the announcement Thursday saying he is running for the District 59 senate seat because he is upset by a radical move toward socialism and wants to see New York City return to greatness.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) held a town hall on Friday, May 27, to discuss how the latest redistricting maps approved by a court-appointed special master on May 20, 2022, have impacted her constituents in The Bronx and Queens. As reported, the approval of the latest redistricting maps concludes a long...
A former church building in Newark that played an important role in black history could be demolished for the New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s loading bay and a parking lot. The arts organization testified before the historic preservation commission last week that the building at 24 Rector Street needs...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public school families will receive $375 per child in food benefits under a federal coronavirus (COVID-19) relief program to help pay for meals over the summer. New York State is continuing to distribute food benefits — called the Coronavirus Pandemic Electronic Benefit...
A public school teacher was arrested after a fight with a student at a Brooklyn school over the weekend, police said Tuesday.
Marquell Singleton, 30, was cuffed Monday on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
NEW YORK - An MTA bus driver was stabbed early Tuesday morning while on duty in Brooklyn. It happened around 12:20 a.m. at Ocean and Flatbush avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Police said the 39-year-old driver confronted a man who entered the bus through a rear door. After getting into an argument, he was stabbed in the stomach and slashed above the eye. "This is a regular working-class guy who was doing the business of the city, making sure people could get where they need to go when the subway was down, and he was subjected to a unprovoked and horrible attack. This criminal must be caught, and he should get the maximum penalty under the law," TWU Local 100 Vice President Pete Donohue said in a statement.The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been reported.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
