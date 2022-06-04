ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

A Very Berry Mural

By Messenger photo by John Halley
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYxUi_0g0j1fzu00

A crew from Mountaineer Mechanical checks out the air conditioner unit on top of the Hang Over Easy restaurant on Court Street. This was the original sight of the famed Berry Hotel. On the backside of the restaurant is a giant mural of the famous hotel, which was established in 1892.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Court Street#Air Conditioning#Mountaineer Mechanical#Hang
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
754
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy