SARAH HOWARD: Tickets available for senior center 'Mystery Trip'

BIG RAPIDS — Firearms and succulents don’t usually go together, yet Isaiah Davison has been able to fill his passions in both areas. Originally from New Jersey, Davison has worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and private security for over 15 years. After he moved to West Michigan about seven years ago, he worked at the Yoplait factory in Reed City before branching out and becoming a firearms instructor.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO