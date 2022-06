The New Jersey Devils enter the offseason with another opportunity to fine-tune their roster in hopes of making the postseason in 2022-23 for only the second time since they advanced to the 2012 Stanley Cup Final. They showed glimpses of their talent in 2021-22, led by core players Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, and Dougie Hamilton, but they lacked the consistency to sustain their momentum. A lack of stability in net and poor team defense needs to be addressed for them to become a contender in the Eastern Conference.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO