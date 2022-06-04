ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 3 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE. * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with. gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 5 to 8 feet when. conditions...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medford#National Weather Service#Wfo Medford
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch Until in Effect Until 10 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm tonight for portions of western and central Minnesota, designated as a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' by the NWS. This Tornado Watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Sterns, and Wright counties (+more). Several strong tornadoes are...
WRIGHT, MN
natureworldnews.com

Threatening Hail, Thunderstorms Coming in the Central United States This Week

It's the season of "regional-scale convective systems," or massive, typically severe, long-lived rainstorm systems, as the summer heat builds. For those in the central United States, this means daily possibilities of heavy rain, strong to locally devastating winds, and maybe hail and cyclones. Rainfall in Central US. Such phenomena can...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
TODAY.com

10 million at risk for severe weather on Tuesday

Severe weather threats stretching from the Rockies to the East Coast are in place on Tuesday, including the risk of damaging hail, strong wind gusts and possible tornadoes. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.June 7, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall on the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon and Cook`s Peak burn scars is possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms are forecast to develop over and near the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon and Cook`s Peak burn scars Wednesday afternoon and evening, potentially resulting in 0.50 to 1" of rain in an hour or less. This type of rainfall will easily translate to life threatening flash flooding with possible dangerous debris flows. - Https://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
COLFAX COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy