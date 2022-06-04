Special Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ARAPAHOE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 259 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Last Chance, or 32 miles north of Limon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Woodlin School and Last Chance. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO