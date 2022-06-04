ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Southland Activists To Gather For Annual National Animal Rights Day

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NzLX_0g0j0BkR00
Photo: Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS (CNS) - Animal rights activists will gather in Beverly Hills on Sunday for the 12th annual National Animal Rights Day, an event that honors the billions of animals killed by humans every year.

This year's event, held in conjunction with NARD gatherings in 15 cities across the United States and more than 100 cities worldwide, will take place at noon at Beverly Gardens Park at 9439 Santa Monica Blvd.

NARD is part rally, part memorial service. As in past years, a small number of volunteers dressed in black will hold the bodies of dead animals as attendees observe moments of silence. Those animals -- who died on their own and were donated by various farms that raise animals for human consumption -- serve to represent all non-humans killed for food, clothing, medical experiments and other reasons, and will later be cremated or buried.

The solemn memorial will be followed by a more light-hearted celebration featuring speakers who will give testimonials about the life experiences that led them to stop eating and wearing animals.

The ceremony has moved among several locations in greater Los Angeles since 2011, but this will be the first time it's being held in Beverly Hills.

"We will have our people, holding deceased farm animals and giving them a proper funeral service, right smack in the heart of affluent and conservative BH, so that should be quite historic," Aylam Orian, the Los Angeles actor who founded NARD in 2011, told City News Service.

The year's speakers include vegan diet-based author Kathy Freston, former Playboy Playmate and "Baywatch" star Donna D'Errico, Jeff Harris, co- owner of the San Diego-based restaurant chain Plant Power Fast Food, and Laguna Beach state Assembly candidate Judy Mancuso.

Past NARD events in Los Angeles have also drawn vegan celebrities including musician Moby and actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara.

Orian -- whose credits include "Stargate Origins," and the CBS shows "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "Code Black" -- credits a 2010 trip to Madrid with inspiring him to form the NARD movement. He saw the group Animal Equality conducting a small, silent demonstration with laptops showing the deaths of animals at factory farms to passersby, and a light went off.

He started doing small video demos of his own in New York City, but he felt they weren't affecting enough people. Then in December 2010 he saw Animal Equality's larger-scale demonstration in Madrid's Plaza del Sol on International Animal Rights Day, a ceremony that includes the bodies of dead animals.

That prompted Orian to gather various animal rights groups in New York for a meeting, including PETA and Mercy for Animals, wondering "How can we join forces and create one big day like this, like in Spain, where we leave our differences aside (and) everybody harness their energy toward this one goal of representing animals?" he explained in a 2017 interview with the Green Party's animal rights committee.

The annual ceremonies also include the reading and signing of The Declaration of Animal Rights, which was drafted in 2011 and which NARD organizers would like to see turned into global law one day. The first of its nine tenets declare that non-human animals too have a "right to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of their Happiness."

Asked in 2021 what he hopes non-vegans might take away from the gathering, Orian told CNS: "That all forms of mass-confining, abusing, and then mass killing of animals are detrimental to human health, to the planet, and of course, to the welfare of these trillions of animals. They have rights of their own, which are no different than the basic rights that humans claim to have."

Orian's goal is to expand NARD's profile until it becomes an annual presence in the public consciousness.

"The ultimate goal is that this will become the Memorial Day for animals in every city. Just imagine if every city around the U.S. or the world had a recognized national animal rights day ... if it were a part of the culture and everybody knew about it, just imagine the impact that would have -- animals getting their own day where everybody thinks about them, commemorates them," he said in the 2017 interview.

More information can be found at https://thenard.org.

Comments / 1

Related
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 Of The Best Fun Things To Do With Kids In Los Angeles (LA) At Night

Los Angeles, California, USA is an excellent destination for a family vacation, thanks to the many great things to see and do. Often referred to as the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles County has a great selection of beaches, museums, movie studios, restaurants, theme parks, and more. You will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Pink’s celebrates Summit of the Americas with special dog

As leaders from North, Central and South America visit Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas, Pink’s Hot Dogs on La Brea Avenue is celebrating with a special hot dog available through June 11. The ninth Summit of the Americas marks only the second time the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Beverly Hills, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Society
streetfoodblog.com

Crenshaw Sq. and Extra: The place to Discover Remnants of Crenshaw’s Japanese American Historical past | Misplaced LA | Meals & Discovery

At the moment, the Crenshaw district of South Los Angeles is called a predominantly Black neighborhood, whereas Japanese Individuals are mostly related to Little Tokyo, Sawtelle, Torrance and Gardena. However after World Warfare II, Crenshaw had the largest concentration of Japanese Americans in the continental United States. Individuals who lived within the neighborhood in the course of the center of the twentieth century usually speak about its variety — public college images from that point present courses of Black, Asian, Latinx and white college students all posing collectively, with lecturers of a number of races as nicely.
LOUISIANA STATE
foxla.com

Juneteenth becomes paid holiday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. "We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day -- June 19, 1865 -- in which a Union general...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Rooney Mara
reporterwings.com

California’s water wasters

CALABASAS, California — Tucked into the Santa Monica Mountains, the average home here goes for around $1.8 million, the gardens are bursting with pansies fit for rainy England, and hefty fines have done little to restrain many homeowners from squandering water in a time of drought. This week came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
globalcirculate.com

Biden nominates new U.S. attorney for Los Angeles region

President Biden nominated E. Martin Estrada on Monday to serve as the next U.S. attorney for the Central District of California. If confirmed by the Senate, Estrada, a former federal prosecutor who now is a partner in a corporate law firm, would helm the most populous U.S. attorney’s district in the country, covering some 20 million people across seven counties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Meet Lowlife Photographer Scot Sothern

Artist and writer Scot Sothern first came to prominence during the 1980s, with the unique combination of photographs and stories in LOWLIFE — a project chronicling the lives and times of Los Angeles sex workers. Proving himself a fearless and unflinching chronicler of the challenging stories of society’s subcultures — including the one from which he personally escaped — in his long career in words and images, including in books and VICE Magazine, Sothern has pursued a compelling combination of controversy and empathy. His current exhibition and this week’s book launch at These Days gallery pair early, deeply personal work with a recent, politically charged series in visceral mixed media works that speak to an America grappling with change that is not always for the better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southland#Animal Rights Activists#Animal Welfare#Volunteers#Nard
KTLA

This is the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, study says

A new study analyzing the popularity of fast food restaurants in 30 of the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas has identified the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, and it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of. Five Guys claims the top spot as the most popular fast food chain in the Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [6-5-2022]

Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 5) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. June gloom aside, hope you enjoy the day. Things To Do For Sunday. SmorgasBURGER -> This Sunday, Smorgasburg will host the first ever,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News

Photos: MOCA Gala 2022 red carpet

Photos: MOCA Gala 2022 red carpet Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attend MOCA Gala 2022 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on June 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Pets
nomadlawyer.org

El Monte:- Interesting 7 Sights of El Monte, CA

El Monte is located in Los Angeles County California, United States. It is located east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley. El Monte’s slogan reads “Welcome To Friendly El Monte”, and it is also known historically as “The End of the Santa Fe Trail”.
EL MONTE, CA
WEHOville.com

Ruth Williams in coma after series of strokes

Ruth Williams, the City’s longest serving Public Safety Commissioner, suffered a series of small strokes over the weekend and is in a coma at Cedar Sinai. Concerned neighbors alerted her family. Ruth was an active member of the Coalition of Economic Survival before the campaign to incorporate the City...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy