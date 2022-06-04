ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suspect Held for Allegedly Stabbing Doctor, Two Nurses at Encino Hospital

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15eYZz_0g0j02t900

ENCINO (CNS) - A 35-year-old man was being held on $3 million bail today after allegedly stabbing a doctor and two nurses at Encino Hospital Medical Center and then barricading himself inside a hospital room for more than four hours.

Ashkan Amirsoleymani was arrested on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Police were called to an area near the hospital in the 16200 block of Ventura Boulevard on reports of a possible collision at 3 p.m. Friday, according to Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton.

Responding units discovered that no collision occurred, but learned that a person who was ``involved in the potential traffic collision'' had entered the hospital, Hamilton said. An investigation yielded no evidence of a crime.

LAPD officers were again called to the area at about 3:50 p.m. on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect armed with a knife inside the hospital.

According to the LAPD, one doctor and two nurses were stabbed. All three were removed from the hospital and taken by ambulance to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center. That hospital issued a statement confirming they were being treated at the medical center's Level II Trauma Center, and ``all three patients are currently listed in stable condition.''

A large contingent of police and firefighters descended on the scene, including a SWAT team, and amassed in the street outside the hospital. The suspect remained barricaded inside the hospital as evening fell, and police evacuated the first floor of the hospital and adjacent offices. The LAPD confirmed at about 8:15 p.m. that SWAT units managed to apprehend the suspect.

An officer at the scene told reporters that the suspect's identity was known to authorities, that he has had several previous run-ins with police and has been arrested twice in the past for assaulting officers. His most recent arrest occurred last year, police said. The suspect had walked into the hospital and was attempting to seek treatment, although the reason was unknown, police added.

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Man robs Westchester adult store at gunpoint, leaves with adult toy: Police

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man who robbed an adult store in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles back in April. According to police, a man entered the store near Lincoln Boulevard and 84th street just before 11 p.m. on April 18, and approached the person at the counter with a black semiautomatic handgun. Police say the man demanded "all the money" from the register, pointing the gun at the store employee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Encino, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Police#Violent Crime#Lapd#Level Ii Trauma Center
KTLA.com

Deputies shoot, kill knife-and-crossbow-wielding man in Lancaster: LASD

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have fatally shot a man they say was wielding a knife outside a business in Lancaster Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Department was called for a reported disturbed man with a knife in the 1800 block of West Avenue J at 1:08 p.m., authorities said.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Gunshots ring out after dangerous drivers take over South L.A. streets

Street takeovers in Southern California are becoming free-for-alls for bad behavior and criminal activity, according to local law enforcement. A couple of intersections in South Los Angeles became scenes of the latest street spectacles early Monday morning with drivers doing doughnuts, revving their engines and burning rubber. The illegal festivities came to a screeching halt when gunshots rang […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Suspect in Encino hospital stabbing identified by police

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified the man suspected of stabbing multiple people inside Encino Hospital Medical Center Friday afternoon. Police say 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani stabbed two nurses and a doctor inside the hospital, which is located at 16237 Ventura Blvd. Amirsoleymani was arrested Friday evening after barricading himself inside a room in the […]
Canyon News

Police Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old Boy

LOS FELIZ—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old boy was reported missing near Franklin Avenue and North New Hampshire Avenue on Sunday, June 5, as first reported via the Citizen App. At 8:35 p.m., the LAPD reported that they are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA Hospital Stabbing: 3 Encino medical workers seriously hurt, suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES - Three medical workers are fighting for their lives after being stabbed inside a hospital in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday evening. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call a little after 3:45 p.m. at the Encino Hospital Medical Center on Ventura Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the three people, all hospital workers, were taken to a local trauma center and are in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy