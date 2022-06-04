Suspect Held for Allegedly Stabbing Doctor, Two Nurses at Encino Hospital

ENCINO (CNS) - A 35-year-old man was being held on $3 million bail today after allegedly stabbing a doctor and two nurses at Encino Hospital Medical Center and then barricading himself inside a hospital room for more than four hours.

Ashkan Amirsoleymani was arrested on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Police were called to an area near the hospital in the 16200 block of Ventura Boulevard on reports of a possible collision at 3 p.m. Friday, according to Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton.

Responding units discovered that no collision occurred, but learned that a person who was ``involved in the potential traffic collision'' had entered the hospital, Hamilton said. An investigation yielded no evidence of a crime.

LAPD officers were again called to the area at about 3:50 p.m. on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect armed with a knife inside the hospital.

According to the LAPD, one doctor and two nurses were stabbed. All three were removed from the hospital and taken by ambulance to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center. That hospital issued a statement confirming they were being treated at the medical center's Level II Trauma Center, and ``all three patients are currently listed in stable condition.''

A large contingent of police and firefighters descended on the scene, including a SWAT team, and amassed in the street outside the hospital. The suspect remained barricaded inside the hospital as evening fell, and police evacuated the first floor of the hospital and adjacent offices. The LAPD confirmed at about 8:15 p.m. that SWAT units managed to apprehend the suspect.

An officer at the scene told reporters that the suspect's identity was known to authorities, that he has had several previous run-ins with police and has been arrested twice in the past for assaulting officers. His most recent arrest occurred last year, police said. The suspect had walked into the hospital and was attempting to seek treatment, although the reason was unknown, police added.