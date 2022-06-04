ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Fatally Struck By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Malibu

By City News Service
 3 days ago

MALIBU (CNS) - A man was fatally struck today by a hit-and-run vehicle in Malibu, authorities said.

The man was in the number two lane of Pacific Coast Highway, near Via Escondido, when he was struck at about 12:45 a.m. by a vehicle traveling westbound on PCH, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The vehicle fled the scene and paramedics rushed the man to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

The sheriff's Malibu/Lost Hills station urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 818-878-1808 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

