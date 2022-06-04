ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

WPD investigating Southbridge shooting

By Chris Carl
WDEL 1150AM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilmington Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting in...

www.wdel.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEL 1150AM

Boy, 15, charged with assault in connection to shooting in Wilmington's Canby Park

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a Monday Canby Park shooting, Wilmington Police announced Tuesday. According to authorities, a shooting around 6:45 p.m. on June 6, 2022, in the 600 block of South Union Street which sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital in stable condition, was committed by a teen located at the scene.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Man Arrested for March Shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.-Michael Fisher was arrested on June 1, 2022 for his role in a March 2022 shooting that ended with Fisher shot in the abdomen. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1200 block of Flamingo Drive in Salisbury, Maryland. According to police, Fisher was shot in his abdomen area and was transported to Tidal Health for treatment. Through an extensive investigation, it was determined that during a large party in the area, Fisher became involved in an argument with other unknown males that resulted in multiple people discharging weapons. It was learned that Fisher exchanged gunfire and was struck. Fisher was in possession of a 10mm round when he arrived at Tidal Health. 9mm and 10mm spent casings were recovered at the scene.
SALISBURY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Teenager shot in Canby Park

A teenager was hospitalized after being shot inside Wilmington's Canby Park Monday evening. Police said the 14-year-old young man was shot on the 600 block of South Union Street at 6:44 p.m. on June 7, 2022, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There was no suspect or...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Suspects Beat Dollar Tree Employee During Talleyville Robbery

The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar Tree located in Wilmington, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 10:23 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar Tree located at...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Dollar Store

The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar Tree located in Wilmington, DE. The incident occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 10:23 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar Tree located at 3603 Silverside Road, Wilmington, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that two male suspects approached a male and a female employee who just exited the store after closing for the night. One of the suspects demanded the store’s deposit money and began striking the male victim over the head with an unknown object. The victim fell to the ground and dropped the deposit. The suspects grabbed the deposit and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

South Street Mass Shooting: 2 Men In Custody In Connection To Shooting That Left 3 Dead, 11 Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in custody in connection to a mass shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street over the weekend. Police said Monday night the second suspect, 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. Vereen is facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges, among others. Vereen was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. without incident. Officials also searched his West Passyunk home for weapons but did not find any. Neighbors say Vereen has two children. It’s unclear if either was home at the time he was taken into custody. BREAKING: U.S. Marshalls have taken Rashaan Vereen into custody...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Southbridge#Wpd#Wilmington Police
WDEL 1150AM

3 injured - 1 critically - in East Side shooting in Wilmington

A shooting in Wilmington's East Side left three people injured, including one man in critical condition, city authorities announced Monday. According to Wilmington Police, a shooting incident around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the 900 block of Lombard Street critically injured a 22-year-old man and also sent two 17-year-old boys to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

One dead in Middletown motorcycle crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident early Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, on Bunker Hill Road in Middletown. According to investigators, two motorcycles were westbound on Bunker Hill Road west of Choptank Road around 2:40 a.m. Police said one of the motorcycles crossed the double yellow line in...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
TheDailyBeast

2nd Suspect Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Cops

Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night’s deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | Victims in dirt bike crash identified

Delaware State Police say a father and his young son were the victims in this weekend's fatal dirt bike crash on New Castle Avenue. Police say 31-year old Warren Harmon, Senior, was operating the dirt bike when it crashed into a car that was turning onto Halcyon Drive around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

3 Teens Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teens were injured in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at 19th and Diamond Streets. BREAKING: Philadelphia Police confirm two 15-year-old teens and a 14-year-old teen were just shot at 19th and Diamond in North Philadelphia. The victims are reportedly in stable condition right now. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 7, 2022 A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hip and is in critical condition, according to police. Another 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were also shot. They are in stable condition, according to police. Police say the suspects appear to be young males wearing dark clothing and masks. No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Police: Man points BB gun out of vehicle at Rehoboth business

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Delaware man was taken into custody after he reportedly pointed a BB gun out the window of a vehicle at a Rehoboth business Saturday afternoon. At around 1:45 p.m., Rehoboth Beach Police were called to respond to the parking lot of Port 251, located at the intersection of Rehoboth Avenue and Lake Avenue, for a report of a man with a gun. Officers were able to quickly apprehend 18-year-old Joseph Ramos, who was inside a black Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania registration plates. In Ramos’ possession, police found a replica Smith & Wesson M&P 40 “Military Police” BB gun loaded with metal BBs, brass knuckles, a counterfeit controlled substance believed to be possessed with the intent to sell, a misdemeanor amount of suspected cocaine, a civil amount of suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia related to the consumption and sale of illegal drugs.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
MyChesCo

Burglar Flees After Entering Sleeping Woman’s Bedroom

LANSDOWNE, PA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested on Burglary charges, announced the East Lansdowne Police Department. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at 2:30 am, the East Lansdowne Police were dispatched by the 911 center to a residence in the 700 block of Pembroke Avenue for a report of an armed burglary in progress. Officers Nicolas Depallo and Joseph McCreary responded. Assisted by officers from surrounding jurisdictions, the victim and her residence were made secure. The lone female resident stated that she was asleep when a man came into her bedroom and stood over top of her with a handgun. The victim stated that a struggle for the gun ensued, and the man ultimately fled her residence on foot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Woman Wanted for Burglary in Bucks County

BRISTOL, PA — An arrest warrant has been issued for 34-year-old Markisha Simpson who has been charged with Burglary and related crimes, announced the Bristol Township Police Department. The arrest warrant was issued by Buck County Magisterial District Court 07-01-03 on Friday, June 3, 2022. Simpson has been charged...
BRISTOL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy