Abingdon, VA

Virginia county moves, rededicates Confederate monuments

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia county recently rededicated two Confederate monuments after relocating them from a downtown courthouse lawn to make way for construction.

A ceremony was held Friday at a new park in Abingdon that was paid for by community donations, the Bristol Herald-Courier reported. One marker honors local Civil War generals. The other is a statue of a soldier holding a rifle.

The dedication included an honor guard and a gun salute, according to TV station WCYB, with s ome attendees dressed in period attire.

Many communities across Virginia have been removing Confederate monuments since the General Assembly gave them the ability to do so in 2020.

