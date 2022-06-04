Lakers: Boston Celtics Veteran Says LA is "Very Lucky" to Have Darvin Ham

Al Horford thinks the Darvin Ham hire was a big win for the Lakers.

When the Lakers hired Frank Vogel in 2019, the response was tepid at best. Everyone knew Vogel was the Lakers third choice, not their first. On Friday, the Lakers once again hired a coach, Darvin Ham , that wasn't their top choice, but one who's received scores of fanfare from insiders and current NBA players.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On top of LeBron Jame's twitter endorsement of Ham, Warriors forward Draymond Green remarking how hiring the rookie head coach "bodes well" for the Lakers, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's deeming it "about damn time" that Ham got a head coaching gig, five-time All-Star Al Horford of the Boston Celtics also chimed in about the new Lakers head coach in a recent article by The LA Times' Dan Woike .

Dam coached Horford as an assistant for two seasons while Horford was in Atlanta. The one-time All-NBA reinforced the notion that Ham is more than willing to challenge his best players to be better on both ends of the floor.

"We really got after it. He really challenged me to be better on the defensive end. Really challenged me to just be a better player in general."

Horford, whose Celtics currently hold a 1-0 lead over Green's Warriors in the NBA Finals, stated that the Lakers are very fortunate to have inked Ham to be their next head coach.