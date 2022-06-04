ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: Boston Celtics Veteran Says LA is "Very Lucky" to Have Darvin Ham

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEATV_0g0iy1yS00

Al Horford thinks the Darvin Ham hire was a big win for the Lakers.

When the Lakers hired Frank Vogel in 2019, the response was tepid at best. Everyone knew Vogel was the Lakers third choice, not their first. On Friday, the Lakers once again hired a coach, Darvin Ham , that wasn't their top choice, but one who's received scores of fanfare from insiders and current NBA players.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On top of LeBron Jame's twitter endorsement of Ham, Warriors forward Draymond Green remarking how hiring the rookie head coach "bodes well" for the Lakers, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's deeming it "about damn time" that Ham got a head coaching gig, five-time All-Star Al Horford of the Boston Celtics also chimed in about the new Lakers head coach in a recent article by The LA Times' Dan Woike .

Dam coached Horford as an assistant for two seasons while Horford was in Atlanta. The one-time All-NBA reinforced the notion that Ham is more than willing to challenge his best players to be better on both ends of the floor.

"We really got after it. He really challenged me to be better on the defensive end. Really challenged me to just be a better player in general."

Horford, whose Celtics currently hold a 1-0 lead over Green's Warriors in the NBA Finals, stated that the Lakers are very fortunate to have inked Ham to be their next head coach.

"Darvin is about as good a guy as you’re going to see, a big competitor. Extreme competitor. The Lakers are really lucky to have a guy like him. He’s the kind of guy that you want.”

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham set to add former All-Star to Lakers staff?

New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be adding a big name to his coaching staff, at least according to one person who would know. Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is likely to be a part of Ham’s staff in Los Angeles, according to Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. Hardaway has some knowledge of Wallace’s plans, as Wallace served on Hardaway’s Memphis staff last season.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Al Horford
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Darvin Ham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Boston Celtics Veteran#The Boston Celtics#The La Times#Green S Warriors#The Nba Finals
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Heat Nation

Pat Riley when asked about potential retirement: ‘I’m 77 years old and right now I can do more push-ups than you’

As all Miami Heat fans know, the 2021-22 NBA season didn’t end the way anyone within the organization would have liked. While the Heat advanced all the way to the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, they ended up losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the series. Most teams in the NBA would be pleased with those results, but anything short of a championship is a letdown for the Heat.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows Off His Sons In Epic Vacation Photo

Giannis Antetokounmpo was unable to capture his second straight title this year. Still, the NBA superstar isn't letting his shortcomings on the court get in the way of a good time with his family. This weekend, the Greek Freak went viral for posting this wholesome vacation photo to the Twitter...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy