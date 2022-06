The app’s data showed that, in 2021, users held more than 3,600 bachelorette parties in Scottsdale, compared with around 13,000 in Nashville, said Mike Petrakis, 31, the founder and chief executive of Bach. This year, its data shows more than 11,600 parties are being planned in Scottsdale, compared with 30,000 in Nashville. If that growth rate continues in Scottsdale, Mr. Petrakis said, it has the potential to surpass Nashville in bookings. And on a recent May weekend, more than one bachelorette party attendee declared that Scottsdale is “the new Nashville.”

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO