Detroit, MI

Lions Fans Drinking Kool-Aid After NFL Analyst Predicted Nine Wins

By John Maakaron
 3 days ago

Could the Detroit Lions have a winning season in 2022?

The national media continues to treat the Detroit Lions as a sleeper team that has an opportunity for a winning season in 2022.

In a breakdown of the why the Lions are the 2022 team he is most interested in, former Kansas City Chiefs general manager and New England Patriots executive Scott Pioli expressed seeing real "tangible" signs of improvement, based on what he observed the final six games of the 2021 season.

With an improved pass rush, taking fewer penalties, buying-in to the coaching staff and quality special teams play, Detroit likely has an opportunity to win many more games in 2022.

In a segment on SiriusXM, NFL podcast host Lindsay Rhodes saw the Lions being able to secure nine victories in 2022.

"I swear you guys there are 9 wins there for them that are extremely possible," Rhodes posted on social media. "Consider me smashing the over on 6 wins & also buying Honolulu Blue swag. I'm in."

After a couple of sessions of organized team activities, head coach Dan Campbell noted he has seen improved competition level from his roster compared to last season.

“The competition’s better right now, yes," he said. "I would say that I do know from a year ago to where we’re at now, we’re better at what we’re doing. The energy’s better, the competition’s better. Now, what’s still hard this time of year is you can’t push it like you want to. The rules are set in such a way to where it can’t be competitive to an extent. The physical side of the game, we can’t practice that way until you get into training camp, pads, all that stuff. So right now, it’s got to be much more finesse in your movement skills and those things. Inside of those parameters, we try to make it as competitive as possible, but to what you asked, yes, it is. It’s better.”

Here is a sample of the reaction to Rhodes' optimistic viewpoint about the Lions' upcoming 2022 season.

Detroit, MI
