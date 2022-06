CORAL GABLES, Fla.—Arizona waited longer than almost any other team to make its debut in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Now its stay could be over nearly before it started. The Wildcats fell 7-4 to Ole Miss late Saturday night, the final opening-round game of the tourney that was pushed back multiple times due to a tropical system that passed over south Florida. The loss drops them into the loser’s bracket and an elimination game against Canisius that is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. PT Sunday, less than 10 hours after their first game ended.

