The New York Yankees are off to one of MLB's best starts in decades, sitting at 39-15 exactly one-third of the way through the season. Why it matters: They're just the fifth team since 1985 to win 39 of their first 54 games and are just three games off the pace of the 2001 Mariners, who won an MLB record-tying 116 games.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO