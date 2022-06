Parents have expressed their frustration at the United States’ ongoing baby formula shortage after First Lady Jill Biden appealed for Americans to wait for supplies from abroad. Appearing in a video alongside US surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy on Tuesday, Dr Biden accepted frustration at the two month shortage of infant formula.She said her husband President Joe Biden and his team were “working around the clock” on the issue, and that parents should consult their paediatrician for advice on alternatives. Her comments, which came days after US regulators reached a deal with baby formula maker Abbott to allow the...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 20 DAYS AGO