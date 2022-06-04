Photos: Queen's Jubilee concert attracts thousands

Click here to read the full article. Camila Cabello put on a show at the Wild 94.9’s Wazzmatazz in Mountain View, Calif., on Sunday in an all-white ensemble. Cabello always goes all out in her wardrobe when performing, and this outfit offered both mobility and style. The hitmaker wore a deep V-neck white chiffon top with straps similar to a halter. Over the top, she had on a gold-trimmed clear bustier that elevated the softness of the top. For her bottoms, she wore an asymmetrical skirt that curved in a triangular shape in the front and amped up the look’s energy. The...

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO