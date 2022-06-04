ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platinum Jubilee: Queen Elizabeth II Steals The Show With Paddington Bear At Her Party at the Palace, Before Royal Princes Take To The Stage

By Caroline Frost
 3 days ago

The Queen may have decided to skip the music concert held as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but that didn’t stop her stealing the show with a surprise cameo role in a sketch to kick off the event.

Viewers and the live audience watched in delight as Paddington Bear found his way into the corridors of Buckingham Palace where he soon sat down for tea with Her Majesty. Within five minutes, he was pouring her a cup of tea and they were comparing marmalade sandwiches.

Later in the evening, two royal princes took to the stage to express their personal affection during the Platinum Party at the Palace, on the third evening of the UK’s Jubilee Weekend celebrations.

Princes Charles and William took turns speaking to the crowd, including 22,000 frontline workers who had tickets for the concert which took place in front of Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s official London home.

Charles, the monarch’s eldest son, stood on stage alongside his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, made a personal tribute to his mother. “Thankyou from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact the whole world. On behalf of us all, I wanted to pay my own tribute to your lifetime of selfless service, in pictures, in words, and in light.” (Cue lights swirling spectacularly around the palace)

“Your family now stands four generations. You are our head of state and you are also our mother. Your strength and stay (the late Duke of Edinburgh) is much missed this evening but I’m sure he’s here in spirit. My papa would have enjoyed the show, and would have joined us wholeheartedly in celebrating all that you continue to do for your country and your people.

“We think of all you have done to make the Commonwealth such a force for good. You continue to make history.

“I know what gets my mother up in the morning is all of you, ladies and gentlemen. All of you watching at home… Your Majesty, you have been with us in our difficult times and bring us together to celebrate moments of pride, joy and happiness.

“You have met us and talked with us, laughed and cried with us, and most importantly, you have been there for us these 70 years. You pledged to serve your whole life. You continue to deliver. That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight… That is why we all say thank you.”

His elder son William paid tribute to the royal family’s efforts particularly in wildlife conservation and protection of the earth.

“While no one’s grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century…

“The pressing need to protect our planet has never been more urgent. Like her, I’m an optimist.”

Diana Ross , Nile Rodgers and Alicia Keys joined home-grown British household names like Queen, Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Elton John for the concert.

