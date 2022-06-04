ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gas Price Average In Philadelphia 5-County Region Tops $5 Per Gallon

By Alecia Reid
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — How much was your last fill-up? Chances are your next one is going to cost more.

We’re seeing record gas prices in the Philadelphia area.

The record high for gas prices was 14 years ago, and that was broken back in March. Now, we’ve reached a new high.

In the Philadelphia five-county area, gas is going for $5.01 per gallon. In New Jersey, it costs $4.88 and $4.79 in Delaware.

“You just have to make due and you have to live. You still have to do what you got to do. You just do it more economically, that’s all,” George Atkins, of Northern Liberties, said.

AAA attributes the expensive gas prices to increased crude oil prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a shortage in oil supplies, and increased demand. Not everyone has the luxury of cutting back.

“My daughter in-law is in the hospital on life support, so she’s down in Chester at Crozer, so I’m back and forth every day,” Jesse Hugee, of Mount Airy, said.

As prices continue to inch higher, AAA suggests staying on top of your vehicle maintenance, carpooling, staying within the speed limit, and cleaning out your trunk.

“The heavier your vehicle is, the more gas it takes to move it,” Jana Tidwell, of AAA, said.

