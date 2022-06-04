ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi County, TN

Sheriff: Man killed in heavy equipment accident in Unicoi County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff: Man killed in heavy equipment accident in Unicoi County. Sheriff: Man killed in heavy equipment accident in …. Gov. Lee signs Executive Order to strengthen school …. Authorities searching for Johnson City man after …. Organizers prepare...

Go Blue Ridge

Deep Gap Situation Update From Sheriff

Sheriff Hagaman released a report on reports of heightened police force presence in Deep Gap on Monday. The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office had been receiving numerous inquiries from local media, about a noted “heightened police presence,” on the Wildcat Road area in Deep Gap. The event was as a result of deputies trying serve a warrant for arrest.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Man sentenced to 15 years for Johnson City pharmacy robbery

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for robbing a Johnson City pharmacy. A Washington County judge on Tuesday sentenced Eddie Dean Dixon, 60, of Mountain City, to 15 years in prison without parole. Dixon pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery after police determined that he entered the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: Bag with $50K vanishes from Roan Mt. man’s kitchen counter

Update: The Carter County Sheriff’s Office informed News Channel 11 that as of Tuesday night, the incident was no longer under investigation and the owner had been able to locate and recover the money that had disappeared. No further details were released. ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County man reported a hefty loss […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Report: Pair of cousins arrested in Jonesborough for aggravated burglary

Two cousins from Jonesborough were arrested after investigators found them in possession of stolen property. The investigation began last week on May Road in Jonesborough, where deputies were working a reported burglary. Later that week, officers received a tip of the stolen property possibly being held at a residence on...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Russell County authorities searching for missing man

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are asking for your help with finding a man who was reported missing in Russell County on May 31. A family member of 59-year-old Ricky Griffith reported him missing. His roommates said he took out the trash and had not been heard from since. Griffith is believed to have left on foot.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Grainger County paramedic charged with assault while on the job

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — In late May, Rutledge police arrested Jason Pelham and charged him with assault. Pelham was a paramedic with Grainger County EMS. Angela Taylor said she got a call about her father, who had a seizure on May 25. She went to her dad's house and asked the ambulance driver if she could check on her father in the back of the truck.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
One dead, one injured in Buchanan County, Virginia crash

A two-vehicle crash near Grundy, Virginia has claimed the life of a Buchanan County woman. The Virginia State Police said a pickup driven by Jordan Hagerman, 26, of Honaker, was traveling westbound on Route 460 when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with an SUV driven by 25-year-old Kaitlin Owens of Big Rock.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WCSO deputy arrested for DUI hit-and-run resigns

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy resigned following a hit-and-run car crash near University Parkway and Milligan Highway on Saturday night. Officers with the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to the area at 5:44 p.m., according to an incident report from the agency. The caller followed the suspect […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Man Found Dead At Fairgrounds In Boone

According to multiple reports a man was found dead on Sunday at the High Country Fairgrounds. ​On June 5th, 2022 the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 739 Roby Greene Rd, Boone NC 28607 as a result of a reported gunshot victim. Lifesaving efforts were conducted by medical and fire personnel on scene but ultimately John Nicholas Porter, a 28 year old resident of Watauga County, was pronounced deceased. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, however the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is not seeking any suspects at this time, and has no reason to believe that any other members of the public were at risk during the incident.
BOONE, NC
TBI: Reward offered in search for Beauty Spot murder suspect

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities offered a $2,500 reward for information that leads to a Johnson City man wanted in connection to a first-degree murder investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Monday that police charged Bradley Miller, 43, with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence on Saturday after […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Lee County Sheriff’s Report – May 2022

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of May. There were a total of 4,387 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 1,047 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 421 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 246 rescue squad calls dispatched, 5 ambulance calls along with 56 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 146 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 87 subpoenas, 23 show cause summons and 230 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 84 protective orders along with processing 72 people on 139 charges. Deputies also completed 2 executed search warrants last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel a little over 62,000 miles with 2,083 of these miles on transports moving 1 juvenile, 2 mental health patient and 3 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 18 funerals and unlocked 53 vehicles for citizens.
LEE COUNTY, VA
Oak Ridge lifeguards save 5 year old girl

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge lifeguards saved a five year old girl that almost drowned Saturday, according to a release from city representative Eric Ault. The incident happened at the Outdoor Municipal Pool, the release said. The girl was unconscious and not breathing when the lifeguards got her out of the water, but began coughing up water and breathing on her own after three rounds of CPR.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Kingsport police report details McDonald’s bomb threat

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) detailed a bomb threat incident that occurred at a McDonald’s on East Stone Drive Saturday afternoon — marking the first of two incidents that targeted area McDonald’s. Documents obtained by News Channel 11 revealed that a manager at the restaurant answered a […]
Fire destroys SWVA home, American Red Cross assisting family

Fire destroys SWVA home, American Red Cross assisting …. Gov. Lee signs Executive Order to strengthen school …. Authorities searching for Johnson City man after …. Organizers prepare for free dental clinic in Kingsport. River Riders walk-off, Doughboys come up short in …. Bikers ride over 100 miles to raise...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

