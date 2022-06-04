ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Head-On Crash In Western Wisconsin Leaves Both Drivers Dead

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QycBJ_0g0itEyL00

STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (WCCO) — A head-on crash Saturday morning in western Wisconsin left two drivers dead and one passenger injured.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before noon on the 2000 block of STH 65 in Star Prairie, which is roughly 50 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

Investigators say that 26-year-old Louis Lazano, of Centuria, was traveling north on the road when his SUV crossed the center line and slammed into a southbound pickup driven by 53-year-old Eric Willey, of Osceola.

Both drivers died at the scene. Neither of them was wearing a seat belt.

Officials say these deaths mark the seventh and eighth traffic fatalities in St. Croix County so far this year.

“This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost five people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last six days,” said Sheriff Scott L. Knudson, in a statement.

A passenger in Willey’s pickup, a 50-year-old woman, was hurt. Emergency crews brought her to Westfields Hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Shot, 2 Fatally, Inside Coon Rapids Apartment Unit

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire. (credit: CBS) Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.” This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
fox9.com

Shooting at Coon Rapids apartment building leaves 1 dead

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at an apartment complex in Coon Rapids, Minnesota on Monday evening left one person dead and another hurt. Police responded at 4:49 p.m. to the Spring House apartments on Springbrook Drive NW for the reports of shots fired inside the apartment building.
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people reportedly shot in central Minnesota at a city park

(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Could police say two people suffered gunshot injuries during a fight on a basketball court in a city park. K-M-S-P/T-V reports officers responded to Hawks Park Sunday at 5:05 p-m. As they were arriving they saw vehicles and people leaving the park. Witnesses said one shot had been fired. About 15 minutes later police were told two men had shown up at St. Cloud Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis#Traffic Accident#Westfields Hospital
Hudson Star-Observer

Four die in area crashes over week

St. Croix County experienced a week of losses in a series of fatal vehicle accidents. Three accidents occurred over the span of just a few days. Altogether four people died. “It’s abnormal,” Lt. Charles Coleman of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said. On average, throughout the...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
Power 96

Person Killed In Semi-Truck/SUV Crash In Minnesota

Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - The busy Monday morning commute in Blaine was disrupted by a deadly traffic crash that involved a semi-truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash occurred at 4:30 am on Highway 65. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling...
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after rollover crash at Eau Claire intersection Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a rollover crash at a highway intersection in Eau Claire on Monday. The Eau Claire Police Department said that a driver failed to yield while making a left turn at the intersection of Highway 12/Clairemont Avenue and Rudolph Road on Eau Claire’s south side Monday afternoon and was struck by another vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
trfradio.com

Name Released in Fatal Anoka County Accident

A name has been released in the fatal accident reported Monday morning in Anoka County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Karen Lynn Weldon, (51) of Coon Rapids was killed when the Eastbound 2022 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving was struck by a Southbound 2013 Peterbilt Semi driven by Andrew Charles Engren, (37) of East Bethel. Engren was taken to hospital, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening.
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Stay Away From Bear In Tree In Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a bear in a tree in Zimmerman Tuesday. “We are aware of the bear in a tree in a residential area in Zimmerman. Please stay away from the area,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. (credit: Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office) The bear is not a threat, the sheriff’s office said, “but crowds of people coming to the area won’t help.” The Department of Natural Resources is helping to monitor the situation.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
fox9.com

5 dead in 6 days in St. Croix County, Wisconsin crashes

STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday in the town of Star Prairie, Wisconsin. "This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost 5 people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last 6 days," Sheriff Scott Knudson said in a statement.
STAR PRAIRIE, WI
trfradio.com

Woman Dies in Accident Involving a Semi

A Coon Rapids area woman was killed in a 2 vehicle accident this morning in Anoka County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident involved a 2013 Peterbilt Semi. The driver of the semi was taken to hospital, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene describe as Non-life Threatening.
KEYC

Four teens taken to hospital after crash with drunk driver

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Four teenagers were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a drunk driver just outside of Rochester. According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it happened around 10:00 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 48th Street NE. Officials said 48-year-old...
KARE 11

Highway crash leaves two Wisconsin men dead

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Two men died on Saturday in a crash on Highway 65 in Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Highway 65, just north of New Richmond in western Wisconsin, was called in at about noon Saturday.
CBS Minnesota

Bungling Thief Leaves Passcode-Free Cellphone Behind In Stolen Van

Originally published on June 6 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What we’re about to share will probably make you shake your head in disbelief. Robbers took a van, but left behind something laughable when they ditched it hours later. It happened last month in the Field neighborhood of Minneapolis, when Crystal and Hamza Alhabarneh were sound asleep. “They rode up on a bike,” Crystal said. Their van, also asleep, was parked in front of their house — until someone showed up to steal it just after midnight. Crystal says it was a clunky operation from the start. She things it took them nearly an hour to hot wire...
CBS Minnesota

Next Drive: Semi Driver Runs Red Light On Hwy 65, Hits SUV, Killing Driver

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Coon Rapids woman was killed Monday morning when a semi driver ran a red light and struck the SUV she was driving, authorities say. The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi truck driver was heading south on Highway 65 in Blaine when he ran a red light and hit an SUV going east on 109th Avenue Northeast. The 51-year-old woman driving the SUV — identified as Karen Weldon — died at the scene, the state patrol said. The semi driver, a 37-year-old East Bethel man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized. (credit: MnDOT) Highway 65 was closed in both directions for hours during the morning commute, but has since reopened.
MIX 108

A Son Rescued His Father Who Was Thrown From Their Boat On Northern Minnesota Lake

Boating season is upon us and many people all over the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin are eager to get their boats in the water and enjoy being out on lakes and rivers after a very long winter, but we all know that anything can happen in a blink of an eye. One man from Minnesota found that out the hard way yesterday, as he and his son were on their boat in Lake Vermilion.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Hilltop, 1 Arrested

HILLTOP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot in a small Twin Cities suburb Saturday evening, and another man was arrested in connection with the incident. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop around 7:45 p.m. Officers learned a shooting occurred inside an apartment building, but they were unable to locate anyone with injuries. The sheriff’s office said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition. Police also learned a vehicle left the scene after the shooting. Officers found that vehicle and arrested the man occupying it. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail awaiting charges. The shooting remains under investigation. Hilltop is a city of less than 800 people that lies within Columbia Heights.
WEAU-TV 13

Lake Hallie business owner on Juneau County gunman’s list

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Lake Hallie business owner was on the list of a gunman accused of killing a retired Juneau County judge Friday. Dan Marcon, the owner of Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie, said he was told he was on the list that included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy