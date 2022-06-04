ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

This New Mail Truck Is Powered by Ford

By Eric Boman
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The United States Postal Service is getting a new mail truck, and this one is powered by Ford. The post This New Mail Truck Is Powered by Ford appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Oshkosh, WI
Business
Oshkosh, WI
Cars
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
City
Oshkosh, WI
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Mail Truck#Trucks#Vehicles#The Ford Motor Company#Ford Authority#Grumman#Ev#Oshkosh Ngdv
fordauthority.com

5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo Engine Will Not Be Offered As A Crate: Exclusive

The 5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo engine is one of the more interesting engines in FoMoCo’s recent history. Hand-built and specifically designed for the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R, the Voodoo engine – derived from the Ford Modular engine family – features eight cylinders in a V configuration, a dual overhead cam (DOHC) design, and – arguably its most noteworthy characteristic – a flat plane crankshaft. The latter allows the Voodoo to rev faster and to higher limits, enabling this atmospheric V8 to make a very healthy 526 horsepower and 429 pounds of torque across an impressively wide powerband, while also giving it a distinguished exhaust note.
CARS
Motorious

1954 Ford Ranch Wagon Is A Different Breed Of Lowrider

This car is as unique as they come and has the power to back it up!. If you like lowriders, then you're sure to love this 1954 Ford Ranch Wagon, which uses its bulky exterior and '50s design to make one of the most unique customs we've seen yet. Cars like this one are deserving of the respect often given by the lowrider community, but it can sometimes be challenging to understand the true beauty of these vehicles. So let's talk about all that makes this an excellent purchase for any classic car enthusiast with an exceptional taste for customs. Perhaps it's the engine, transmission, or style that lets it stand out from the rest. Let's find out as we dive into this vintage Ford masterpiece.
SANDY, UT
CBS DFW

Ford issues 3 recalls including one for engine fire risk

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is asking the owners of some 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs involving three separate recalls, including one advising to park outdoors because of an engine fire risk.Ford says in government documents posted May 19 that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings....
DETROIT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
FOXBusiness

Ford could fine dealers $25,000 for selling F-150 Lightning 'mannequins' too soon

Ford is hoping its dealers sell a lot of the electric F-150 Lightning pickups that are on the way to their showrooms now, but not all of them. The automaker has set up a special program that gives stores that opt in early access to F-150 Lightning demo trucks, or "mannequins" as they are referred to in the business, to use for test drives and to help promote the milestone model.
BUYING CARS
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
Ars Technica

No more dealer markups: Ford wants to move to online-only sales for EVs

Few Americans enjoyed the car-buying process even before supply chain chaos, and the chip shortage led dealerships to mark up inventory by thousands of dollars. But buying a Ford electric vehicle might be a lot less painful in the future, if Ford CEO Jim Farley gets his way. On Wednesday, Farley said that he wants the company's EVs to be sold online-only, with no dealer markups or other price negotiations, according to the Detroit Free Press.
ECONOMY
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

111K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy